Newsvine

malik atta

About I am a student of International Relations based in Islamabad Articles: 1 Seeds: 6 Comments: 4 Since: Jan 2010

Walking with the Comrades: inside India's Maoist insurgency

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by malik atta View Original Article: outlookindia
Seeded on Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:53 AM
Discuss:

Arundhati Roy's (The God of Small Things, etc.) Walking with the Comrades waltzes straight into this new Indian world with passion and focus, chronicling her journey into the forests of India where Maoists and the few remaining indigenous people have dug in their heels. Each new day brings her closer to the heart of the movement that has set India's government on fire, spawning new counter-revolutionary police forces and new regulations and laws to strip people of their land for corporate profit.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor